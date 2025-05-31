Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome IWA Research as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
Conagra Brands: Defensive Dividend Stock Getting To My Buying Target
Summary
- Conagra Brands is a defensive, high-quality packaged foods company with strong brands and a leading US frozen meals market share.
- Despite recent profit drops and supply chain issues, free cash flow remains robust, and the dividend yield is attractive at over 6%.
- The valuation is compelling, but I see risks from tariffs, debt, and potential dividend cuts, although it's not far from my buying target.
- Upside exists if the consumer environment improves or acquisitions occur, but for now, I will be patient before buying.
