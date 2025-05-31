Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS ) is the company of the future. I've already written about HIMS twice on Seeking Alpha ( see here and here ) and over 50 posts on a personal

As a 21-year-old student passionate about stock analysis, I provide in-depth equity research and market insights. With a solid grasp of financial trends, I aim to offer actionable investment ideas and identify growth and value opportunities. Follow me for insightful analyses to navigate the world of investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIMS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.