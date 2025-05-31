Hims & Hers: Peptide And Short Squeeze Are Coming!
Summary
- Hims & Hers is evolving beyond its original focus, aggressively expanding into peptides and GLP-1, positioning itself as a leader in the biohacking and longevity markets.
- The company’s strategic moves—acquiring a peptide facility, partnering with Novo Nordisk, and investing in AI-driven customization—create a strong competitive advantage and growth runway.
- With short interest at 34% and legal risks largely resolved, the stock is primed for a potential short squeeze and upward momentum, especially as valuation remains low.
- My DCF analysis supports a fair value of $80 per share; I remain extremely bullish and have invested nearly 40% of my net worth in Hims & Hers.
