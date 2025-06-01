May is in the books, and the gain of +6.15% made it the best month of May for the S&P500 (SPY) since 1990. It helps that there was a crash right beforehand, but April's reversal was equally impressive.
S&P 500: - Why Bulls Better Lower Expectations, Week Starting 2nd June (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- The month of May delivered a strong +6.15% gain in the S&P 500, but technicals and seasonality suggest June will see a slower, choppier market.
- Major resistance looms above 6000. Significant distribution volume will be hard to break.
- Mixed macro data, uncertain Fed policy, and lowered earnings estimates further limit upside potential for the S&P 500 this summer.
