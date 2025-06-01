PagSeguro: Back On Its Feet But Playing Catch-Up
Summary
- PagSeguro has potential for moderate growth but lacks a strong competitive edge in its main businesses.
- The stock has recovered somewhat this year, helped by a better economic mood in Brazil and investment shifts toward emerging markets.
- Recent financial results showed steady performance, but growth is still moderate, and customer engagement is limited.
- The company faces tough competition from peers who are growing faster and gaining more market share.
- Despite being undervalued, PagSeguro’s value proposition remains weak, making it more of an average choice than a market leader.
