I'm 100% invested in REITs. Because the dividends give me a nice additional cash flow that helps me fund my lifestyle and needs. I'm still young and working full-time, so the dividends are a nice additional bonus. Nothing more and nothing less. I don't feel it
Sila Realty Trust: This Is Why I Do My Own Due Diligence
Summary
- Sila Realty Trust offers a strong balance sheet, low leverage (26.4%), and a 6.5% dividend — but suffers from tenant and geographic concentration risks.
- Despite solid fundamentals, AFFO per share declined 11.7% over two years, while the dividend remained flat — a red flag often overlooked by the market.
- In a shareholder-friendly shift, management compensation now focuses on per share AFFO growth, aligning better with long-term investors.
- Valuation appears attractive with +30% upside potential if per share growth materializes — but I remain on the sidelines, favoring ARE and BDN for now.
If Sila Realty Trust starts to show per share performance in the coming quarters, I will initiate a position.
