Global Indemnity: Getting Its House In Order

Larry Saunders
1.08K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Recent California wildfires caused record-breaking insured losses, directly impacting Global Indemnity's Q1 2025 results.
  • Despite the setback, the company’s underlying business remains intact, though pricing risk should remain a concern for investors.
  • The controlling shareholder received additional shares, however this particular class of equity is like a restricted stock and an option, converting if the market value hits a higher threshold.
  • Price to book multiple is attractive at 0.60x; with 10% growth in premiums expected for 2025, book value may begin to increase again and pull up the market value.

Wildfire Ravages Runyon Canyon in Hollywood

GDMatt66/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Though I live in the Midwest, I have family that lives in Southern California, some of whom needed to be evacuated for a day during the January 2025 wildfires around Los Angeles. Thankfully they are all fine

This article was written by

Larry Saunders
1.08K Followers
My professional background is in church work, but I left that vocation in 2012. In 2015, I earned an MBA from the Aix-Marseille University, located in in Aix-en-Provence in southern France. I currently live and work in the midwest with my spouse, children, and a cat who seems to like me more than she likes anyone else in our house.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GBLI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GBLI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GBLI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News