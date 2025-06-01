Though I live in the Midwest, I have family that lives in Southern California, some of whom needed to be evacuated for a day during the January 2025 wildfires around Los Angeles. Thankfully they are all fine
Global Indemnity: Getting Its House In Order
Summary
- Recent California wildfires caused record-breaking insured losses, directly impacting Global Indemnity's Q1 2025 results.
- Despite the setback, the company’s underlying business remains intact, though pricing risk should remain a concern for investors.
- The controlling shareholder received additional shares, however this particular class of equity is like a restricted stock and an option, converting if the market value hits a higher threshold.
- Price to book multiple is attractive at 0.60x; with 10% growth in premiums expected for 2025, book value may begin to increase again and pull up the market value.
