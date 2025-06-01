From the time that it was one of the world's most valuable private unicorns to now, Airbnb (ABNB) has always commanded a healthy premium versus its peers. The prevailing sentiment was that Airbnb was unlocking brand-new
Airbnb: Priced For Nonexistent Growth
Summary
- Airbnb's premium valuation is no longer justified as growth slows and profitability declines amid macroeconomic headwinds and industry-wide travel softness.
- Revenue and bookings growth have decelerated to single digits, with Q1 gross bookings up just 7%—the weakest in years and lagging key peers.
- Despite weaker demand, Airbnb has not meaningfully reduced expenses, leading to shrinking EBITDA margins and negative bottom-line trends.
- With a >30x P/E and valuation multiples far above peers despite declining fundamentals, I reiterate my sell rating—investors should avoid Airbnb.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.