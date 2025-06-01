CGDV: Forget The Yield, This Active Dividend Value ETF Just Works

Summary

  • CGDV is a top-performing actively managed fund run by a team of five managers with extensive industry experience. Its expense ratio is 0.33% and CGDV has $16.68 billion in assets.
  • Income is not the focus, despite a name that suggests otherwise. However, if readers can focus instead on total returns, they'll see that CGDV offers excellent and diversified factor mix.
  • For example, CGDV's 52-stock portfolio has a 13.44% one-year estimated EPS growth rate on average, and net and free cash flow margins of 19.95% and 17.48%, respectively.
  • With a 20.21x forward P/E ratio, CGDV isn't cheap among its large-cap value peers, but from a GARP perspective, it's still attractive.
  • CGDV is not without risk, and a large disconnect between historical and forward-looking growth rates does give me some pause. Still, it's not enough to change my "buy" rating.

Five star rating review slider bar button background of best ranking service quality satisfaction or 5 score customer feedback rate symbol and success evaluation user experience on excellent stars.

Lemon_tm

Investment Thesis

I last reviewed the Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) on December 11, 2024, when I reiterated my original "buy" rating from September 21, 2023, based on a detailed fundamental analysis and my understanding of the Capital Group's unique multi-manager

