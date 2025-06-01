Decision makers at the Federal Reserve usually monitor issues connected to their dual mandate to keep employment high and inflation low. They prefer not to look at policy decisions made by the administration or Congress, though
The Fed's Problem And The Interest Rate Forecast
Summary
- In 2025, the Fed is coping with tremendous changes in policy, plus swings back and forth on tariffs. The latest Fed meeting minutes shed some light on the difficult decision. They lead me to anticipate no interest rate changes this year.
- Inflation can be stubborn to drop, which is why current measures remain above the Fed's two percent target.
- Deconstructing a price change into the tariff effects and other economic drivers won't be easy. Thus, monetary policy will be more prone to error despite the best efforts of the Fed policymakers.
