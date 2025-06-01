Athene Holding's ATHS Offers Attractive 8.2% IG Yield And Short Duration Exposure

Arbitrage Trader
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • ATHS offers an 8.2% yield-to-call, now more attractive than four months ago, with potential for price appreciation above $27.
  • Athene Holding's financials remain robust, with strong interest coverage and a substantial equity cushion supporting the junior subordinated debt.
  • If not called in 2029, ATHS's coupon is set to reset higher, benefiting from rising 5-year Treasury yields and supporting its low-duration profile.
  • Compared to peers and OTC Athene bonds, ATHS is undervalued, providing an appealing investment-grade yield for the next four years.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Trade With Beta get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Parliament in Vienna

Spitzt-Foto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Co-authored by Relative Value.

Overview

In February 2025, we covered in a public article the Athene Holding Ltd. Rate Reset Junior Subordinated Debentures due 03/30/2064 (NYSE:ATHS), issued by Athene Holding Ltd., a subsidiary

Trade With Beta

At Trade With Beta,

we discuss ideas like this as they happen in more detail. All active investors are welcome to join on a free trial and ask any question in our chat room full of sophisticated traders and investors.

This article was written by

Arbitrage Trader
14.57K Followers

Arbitrage Trader, aka Denislav Iliev has been day trading for 15+ years and leads a team of 40 analysts. They identify mispriced investments in fixed-income and closed-end funds based on simple-to-understand financial logic.

Denislav leads the investing group Trade With Beta, features of the service include: frequent picks for mispriced preferred stocks and baby bonds, weekly reviews of 1200+ equities, IPO previews, hedging strategies, an actively managed portfolio, and chat for discussion. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ATHS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ATHS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATHS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APO
--
ATHS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News