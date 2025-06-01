Sezzle's (NASDAQ:SEZL) stock had a strong run since my last article was written in February 2025, increasing by 121%. However, the valuation reached a high level and the stock has a bearish divergence. This suggests that a significant pullback
Sezzle: Stock Is Raising A Red Flag (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Sezzle's stock surged 121% since February 2025, but the valuation is now stretched with signs of a bearish divergence on the weekly chart, suggesting a pullback is likely.
- Q1 2025 results were strong: revenue up 123%, monthly users up 77%, and adjusted net income up 286%, driving upgraded 2025 guidance.
- Despite positive fundamentals and analyst upgrades, Sezzle trades at a premium: 34x forward EPS vs. industry PE of 21, making it overvalued.
- Technical indicators—bearish RSI divergence, overbought levels, and a shooting star candle—signal a potential correction; consider locking in profits.
