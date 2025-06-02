Seanergy Maritime: Dry Bulk Shipping Bargain - Buy

  • Seanergy Maritime reported Q1/2025 results above muted expectations and lowered its quarterly cash dividend from $0.10 to $0.05 per share.
  • With the seasonally weak first quarter now behind the company, profitability and cash generation should improve meaningfully.
  • Management remained optimistic on Capesize market prospects for the remainder of the year and going into 2026.
  • The company continues to trade at a large discount to estimated net asset value.
  • Current weakness could provide an opportunity to establish a position in Seanergy Maritime's shares at deeply discounted levels. Reiterating "Buy" rating with a slightly decreased price target of $9.50.
Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. or "Seanergy Maritime" (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this article as an update to my previous work on the company.

Last week, leading dry bulk shipper Seanergy Maritime reported

This article was written by

Henrik Alex
20.02K Followers

I am mostly a trader engaging in both long and short bets intraday and occasionally over the short- to medium term. My historical focus has been mostly on tech stocks but over the past couple of years I have also started broad coverage of the offshore drilling and supply industry as well as the shipping industry in general (tankers, containers, drybulk). In addition, I am having a close eye on the still nascent fuel cell industry.

I am located in Germany and have worked quite some time as an auditor for PricewaterhouseCoopers before becoming a daytrader almost 20 years ago. During this time, I managed to successfully maneuver the burst of the dotcom bubble and the aftermath of the world trade center attacks as well as the subprime crisis.

Despite not being a native speaker, I always try to deliver high quality research to followers and the entire Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

