The PIMCO Corporate and Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) is a $2.1 billion AUM, closed-end fund from one of the best fixed-income houses with a sweet 10.40% distribution yield. Impressively, that’s without utilizing much apparent leverage (9.3% effective leverage ratio). Looking at the
PTY: Balancing A Sweet Yield With A Significant Premium
Summary
- PTY offers a strong 10.4% yield and has an exemplary long-term track record, but currently trades at an 18.2% premium to NAV.
- Pimco's active management and tactical use of leverage have historically generated alpha, but today's environment is less favorable for sustaining high distributions.
- The DRIP program and tactical share issuance add value for long-term holders, but buying at a high premium carries significant risks.
- Given the high premium and tougher macro conditions, I rate PTY a hold; I'd consider buying below a 10% premium or selling above 25%.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.