TCW Global Real Estate Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

The TCW Group
24 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The TCW Global Real Estate Fund, I Share Class, generated a return of +1.90% (net of fees) during the quarter, outperforming the S&P Global REIT Index gain of +1.66%.
  • U.S. stocks declined 5.6% in the month of March, contributing to a year-to-date pullback of 4.3% (S&P 500 Total Return Index).
  • During Q1-25, the top-performing sectors in the S&P Global REIT Index was Health Care REITs (+14.06%), followed by Diversified REITs (+6.08%).

big arrow symbol Higher Interest Rates for Home Real Estate Ideas Savings on real estate of financial stability and growth and space for entering text on a yellow background, realistic 3D rendering.

Phiwath Jittamas

Performance

The TCW Global Real Estate Fund, I Share Class, (the “Fund”) generated a return of +1.90% (net of fees) during the quarter, outperforming the S&P Global REIT Index gain of +1.66%. Our underweight exposure to Other Specialized REITs contributed positively while the underweight in Health Care

This article was written by

The TCW Group
24 Followers
TCW is a leading global asset management firm with more than five decades of investment experience and a broad range of products across fixed income, equities, emerging markets, and alternative investments. TCW’s clients include many of the world’s largest corporate and public pension plans, financial institutions, endowments and foundations, as well as financial advisors and high net worth individuals. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by TCW, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use TCW's official channels.

Recommended For You

About TGREX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TGREX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TGREX
--
TGRYX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News