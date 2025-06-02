First Guaranty Bancshares 8.8% Yielding Preferred: Downgrade To Hold Due To Loan Concerns
Summary
- I am downgrading First Guaranty Bancshares preferred shares to hold, due to rising nonperforming loans/deteriorating loan performance.
- Net interest margin and income are declining, with loan balances and deposits both falling sharply in the latest quarter.
- The bank's loan to deposit ratio has dropped significantly, reflecting a move to a more conservative capital position, amid growing credit risks.
- Despite the high yield, I see increased risk to dividends; I will wait for improvement in nonperforming loans before considering an upgrade.
