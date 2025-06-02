Top 10 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Dividend Yield Theorist
Summary

  • The liberation day market selloff has been entirely recovered during the month of May.
  • Since inception, my watchlist has a CAGR of 14.81%, performing in-line with SPY and VYM, while providing a superior dividend yield.
  • The June 2025 watchlist includes 10 stocks with an average forward dividend yield of 3.62% and an expected return of 13.63%.
  • Historical performance shows 79.12% of watchlist stocks yield positive returns, with a dollar cost averaging strategy proving effective for long-term gains.

Market Recap

Liberation day came and went, the stock market dipped and recovered, but patient investors did not waver from their strategy. They did not sell into the fear, instead they doubled down on quality high-yield stocks at

Dividend Yield Theorist
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

