UMH Properties Preferred: A Discounted REIT Preferred With Long-Term Potential
Summary
- UMH Properties Series D preferred shares offer an attractive yield and trade at a discount, presenting a compelling long-term income opportunity.
- UMH has strong fundamentals, including high occupancy, positive income growth, and manageable leverage ratios.
- Potential risks include operational reliance on home sales, increased loan exposure, and vulnerability to economic downturns, but these are balanced by the REIT's track record.
- Despite near-term volatility, we remain bullish on UMH Series D as a discounted, income-focused, and long-term investment.
