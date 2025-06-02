Telecom Argentina: Between The Weight Of Its History And The Fragility Of Its Present

Eliana Scialabba
191 Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • Telecom Argentina faces a fragile business with limited pricing power amid weak demand and a saturated market, limiting revenue growth despite macro improvements.
  • High dollar-denominated debt and declining margins strain the capital structure, while ongoing investments in infrastructure pressure cash flow without clear shareholder value creation.
  • Current valuation multiples appear attractive but mask structural risks: low profitability, shrinking earnings, and lack of scalable growth prospects.
  • Regulatory uncertainty, intense competition, and slow digital transformation increase risk, making the stock unattractive despite operational recovery signs.

Pantalla de maquetas de personas, grupos y teléfonos para publicidad, marketing y redes. Maqueta de mano, amigos y móviles en el sitio web del teléfono inteligente para multimedia, aplicación y descarga de datos sobre la conexión tecnológica

Jacob Wackerhausen/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In a year in which many Argentine assets appear to have found some breathing room following the economic turnaround, Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) (OTCPK:TCMFF) managed to recover in the market, although

This article was written by

Eliana Scialabba
191 Followers
I am an individual investor with over five years of experience in personal investing, holding a PhD in Economics from UCEMA. My investment approach focuses on value companies with solid long-term potential. I share my knowledge with the community by offering analysis to support individual investors. My articles reflect personal opinions and do not constitute financial advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TEO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TEO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TEO
--
TCMFF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News