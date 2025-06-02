Tensions Flare Beyond Trade

Survey Monday

As tensions between the U.S. and China mount, do you think their temporary truce on tariffs will unravel before August?



Take the survey here and don't forget to share your thoughts in the WSB comments section.

More friction

Tensions are escalating between the U.S. and China, not only on the trade front, but even when it comes to defense. Over the weekend, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Asian countries of China seeking to become a "hegemonic power" in the region.



Imminent threat: "We are reorienting toward deterring aggression by Communist China," Hegseth said on Saturday while addressing the defense summit Shangri-La Dialogue. "The threat China poses is real. And it could be imminent." Hegseth urged Asian nations to step up defense spending because of this threat. "Beijing is credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific," he warned, pointing to China's actions in the South China Sea and Taiwan.



Beijing response: China's foreign ministry rejected Hegseth's claims, accusing him of touting a "Cold War mentality" and vilifying China. "No country in the world deserves to be called a hegemonic power other than the U.S. itself." The ministry said Taiwan is an internal affair, adding that the U.S. must "never play with fire" on this matter. "China urges the U.S. to stop inciting conflict and confrontation in the region," it added.



Trade war: Both the U.S. and China have accused each other of violating the temporary truce on tariffs they'd agreed upon last month. The truce will end in August, but escalating tensions fuel the risk of the deal unravelling sooner. "Any early end to the deal would hit risk assets and the dollar again," ING analysts said. "At the same time, the tariff story took a more aggressive turn, with Washington choosing to double the 25% tariff in the steel and aluminum sectors." Take the WSB survey.