Thermo Fisher: With A 30% Price Drop, Trump Legislation, And High Capex, Is It Undervalued?
Summary
- The neutral DCF model implemented in this article suggests that Thermo Fisher is undervalued by 29.24%.
- Thermo Fisher has invested, on average, 16.51% of its revenues in capex between 2019 and 2024.
- Due to the significant investment in capex, Thermo Fisher's revenues have increased at a 12.95% CAGR between 2019 and 2024.
- Three out of four relative valuations conducted indicate that the company is undervalued.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.