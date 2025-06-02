TCW MetWest High Yield Bond Fund Q1 2025 Commentary

  • The TCW MetWest High Yield Bond Fund I-Class gained 1.17% (net of fees) during the first quarter of 2025 to finish ahead the Bloomberg U.S. High Yield 2% Issuer-Capped Index by 17 bps.
  • With these so-called Liberation Day tariff proposals, nearly all 2025 prior market storylines and developments were rendered moot.
  • Capturing the weak sentiment, the Morningstar LSTA Leveraged Loan Index gained 0.5%, which meant bank loan sector performance fell short of its high yield counterpart.

Market Review: Meet the New Boss

Without doubt, the most consequential market day of the first quarter occurred on April 2 (yes, you read that right), when the Trump administration announced its anticipated tariff regime. Investors were caught surprised by the would-be reach – very

