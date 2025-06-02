After robust returns in four of the last five years, the stock market declined in the first quarter of 2025. The S&P 500 dropped 4.3% and the small-cap Russell 2000 fell further, declining 9.5%. While elevated multiples and questions about the sustainability
Gabelli Funds: Q1 2025 Insights From Value Portfolio Managers
Summary
- Market declines in Q1 2025 were driven by uncertainty over sweeping Trump administration tariffs and subsequent global retaliation, overshadowing prior pro-growth expectations.
- Tariff announcements triggered sharp, broad-based equity selloffs and heightened market volatility, with investors questioning the sustainability of recent gains and the outlook for U.S. policy.
- Despite market turmoil, lower oil prices and potential tax incentives offer some relief, while many businesses’ intrinsic values remain intact despite impaired stock prices.
- Our investment approach remains focused on quality businesses trading below Private Market Value with catalysts, seeking opportunities amid market dislocation and ongoing tariff uncertainty.
