The overarching theme in the first quarter of 2025 was “leadership change.” Most significantly, President Trump took office on January 20th and immediately set out implementing an agenda focused on overhauling trade policy, culling federal spending, and enhancing
Gabelli Funds: Q1 2025 Insights From Growth Portfolio Managers
Summary
- U.S. market leadership shifted as Trump's new tariffs sparked economic uncertainty, ending the bull market and driving international equities to outperform domestic stocks.
- Consumer and business confidence deteriorated sharply, with softening labor and retail data, while inflation re-accelerated, limiting the Federal Reserve's flexibility for rate cuts.
- Trump's aggressive tariff policy risks slower U.S. growth and higher inflation, with Wall Street strategists now forecasting flat or negative GDP and rising recession odds.
- Despite market volatility, AI sector fundamentals remain strong, supporting a long-term bullish case for leading enablers, while portfolio focus remains on high-quality, resilient companies.
