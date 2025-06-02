Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Steel Surges On Tariff Hike

sawaeng wonglakorn/iStock via Getty Images

Listen below or on the go on Apple Podcasts and Spotify

Biggest stock movers Monday: U.S. steel stocks, and more. (00:21) Wall Street sees more weakness ahead for U.S. dollar. (01:15) Indivior (INDV) to delist from London Stock Exchange, maintain primary listing on Nasdaq. (02:21)

This is an abridged transcript.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) +30% in premarket action.

Shares of the steel producer surged after President Trump, during a visit to a US Steel (X) plant in Pennsylvania, announced plans to double the U.S. steel tariff to 50%, set to take effect on Wednesday, June 4.

Trump said the move is aimed at protecting American steel jobs and pledged no layoffs or outsourcing, with blast furnaces expected to operate at full capacity for at least a decade.

The visit was also meant to rally support for US Steel’s proposed $14B deal with Japan’s Nippon Steel. Trump emphasized the tariff would make it harder for foreign competitors to undercut U.S. producers.

Other steelmakers, including Nucor (NYSE:NUE) and Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), also jumped more than 10% on the news.

The U.S. dollar is expected to weaken significantly in the months ahead amid slowing growth.

Morgan Stanley strategists issued a warning that the greenback could potentially reach levels last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic by mid-2026.

"We think rates and currency markets have embarked on sizable trends that will be sustained — taking the U.S. dollar much lower and yield curves much steeper — after two years of swing trading within wide ranges," they wrote in a recent note.

The strategists forecast that the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) would fall around 9% from current levels by the middle of next year. The index is already down about 9% YTD.

Morgan Stanley added that currencies that will likely benefit the most from the dollar's weakness are the euro, yen and Swiss franc.

Others on Wall Street have also struck a bearish tone on the greenback. Nomura expects USD weakness to persist amid fading U.S. exceptionalism, fiscal concerns, FX hedging and tariff uncertainty.

JPMorgan strategists last week said the U.S. dollar will likely remain soft this year, adding that emerging market currencies could potentially outperform the greenback.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV) on Monday said that it will cancel its secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange, effective July 25, while it maintains its primary listing on the Nasdaq to reduce costs.

The company said the decision to delist is intended to streamline operations and align with its strategic focus on the U.S. market.

Indivior, known for its opioid addiction treatment, joins a growing number of companies delisting from London.

Shares, which floated in London in late 2014, have dropped more than 60% from record highs hit in June 2018.

The pharmaceutical company stated that over 80% of its revenue now originates from the U.S., with approximately 75% of recent trading volume occurring on the Nasdaq.

What’s Trending on Seeking Alpha:

Samsung said to be close to wide-ranging deal with Perplexity for AI features

Asian steelmaker stocks fall as Trump moves to double U.S. metal tariffs

China 'firmly rejects' Trump's accusation on Geneva trade deal breach

Catalyst watch:

The four-day Snowflake Summit will begin in San Francisco. The event is Snowflake's (SNOW) flagship conference, serving as a central gathering for data, AI, and application professionals from across the globe. A high-profile fireside chat between Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman at 2:00 p.m. will be closely watched.

Rapport Therapeutics (RAPP) will host its first-ever Analyst Day in New York City. Rapport senior management will review the company’s clinical programs, with a focus on the RAP-219 Phase 2a trial in refractory focal epilepsy.

Now let’s take a look at the markets ahead of the opening bell. Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is up 3.4% at $62/barrel. Bitcoin is down 1% at $104,000. Gold is up 1.7% at $3,347.

The FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is down 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) +7% – Shares climbed after receiving FDA approval for its next-generation COVID-19 vaccine, mNEXSPIKE (mRNA-1283), marking its third FDA-approved product.

On today’s economic calendar: