A combination of factors has driven MasterBrand's (NYSE: MBC ) stock price down over 36%. The company is experiencing the difficulties of operating in a historically weak housing environment. Additionally, following its acquisition of Supreme Cabinetry Brands, MasterBrand now

Spencer Chrisman is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) with several years of experience in structured finance, capital markets, and credit risk. Spencer follows a value-oriented investment approach by identifying businesses that meet the criteria for long-term success taught by Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, and Walter Schloss, to name a few. He primarily focuses on micro-cap and small-cap investment opportunities across all sectors. Spencer has recently started writing for Seeking Alpha and is planning to put an investment series together on a $1M portfolio of dividend stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MBC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.