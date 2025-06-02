Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks For June 2025

Jun. 02, 2025 10:00 AM ET, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Dividend Yield Theorist
8.81K Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • My Top 15 High-Growth Dividend Stocks outperformed SPY and VIG in May, gaining 6.45% versus SPY’s 6.28% and VIG’s 3.61%.
  • The list’s year-to-date return is 6.07%, beating SPY every month in 2025, though still short of my 12% annualized target.
  • The June 2025 Top 15 stocks offer a 1.34% average dividend yield with a 22.82% 5-year dividend growth rate and are 25% undervalued.
  • I provide a Dividend Yield Theory valuation for the Top 15 stocks chosen for consideration in June 2025.

2025 New Year Coming

Quality Stocks

My top 15 selections for May managed to outperform the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) and Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (VIG). The Top 15 High-Growth Dividend stocks posted a gain of

This article was written by

Dividend Yield Theorist
8.81K Followers
I have a masters degree in Analytics from Northwestern University and a bachelors degree in Accounting. I have worked in the investment arena for over 10 years starting as an analyst and working my way up to a management role. Dividend investing is a personal hobby and I look forward to sharing my thoughts with the Seeking Alpha community.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPWR, MSCI, ODFL, ZTS, DPZ, DKS, TSCO, NXPI, RMD, LRCX, ROL, INTU, KLAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF
VIG--
Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares
KLAC--
KLA Corporation
ROL--
Rollins, Inc.
TSCO--
Tractor Supply Company
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News