Hensoldt: Here's Why I Bought The European Defense Stock

Dhierin Bechai
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Hensoldt AG is well-positioned to benefit from Europe's defense spending and military autonomy push, with strong order growth and a robust backlog.
  • Q1 2025 results show revenue and order intake momentum, though margins and free cash flow were pressured by logistics ramp-up and seasonal factors.
  • The company is scaling operations significantly to meet rising demand, supporting long-term growth, but current valuation fully reflects near-term earnings.
  • Given the stock's strong rally and premium valuation, I now rate Hensoldt a hold, awaiting a better entry point on potential price weakness.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Aerospace Forum get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Military optic sensors on a vehicle

bizoo_n

Hensoldt AG (OCTPK:HAGHY) (OTCKPK:HNSDF) (HAG.DE), a leading European defense electronics and sensor systems provider poised to benefit from Europe's multi-year weapon recapitalization and its broader strategic push toward military autonomy. While the investment

If you want full access to all our reports, data and investing ideas, join The Aerospace Forum, the #1 aerospace, defense and airline investment research service on Seeking Alpha, with access to evoX Data Analytics, our in-house developed data analytics platform. 

This article was written by

Dhierin Bechai
19.9K Followers

Dhierin-Perkash Bechai is an aerospace, defense and airline analyst.

Dhierin runs the investing group The Aerospace Forum, whose goal is to discover investment opportunities in the aerospace, defense and airline industry. With a background in aerospace engineering, he provides analysis of a complex industry with significant growth prospects, and offers context to developments as they occur, describing how they might affect investment theses. His investing ideas are driven by data informed analysis. The investing group also provides direct access to data analytics monitors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAG.DE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a long position through the listing of Hensoldt AG shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HAGHY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAGHY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAGHY
--
HNSDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News