Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Q1 2025 Commentary

Gabelli Funds
26 Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust seeks high total return with emphasis on dividends, focusing on stocks with superior yield and capital gains potential.
  • Market volatility is expected due to uncertainty around tariffs from the new administration, despite pro-business policies boosting sentiment earlier.
  • The fund trades at a 12.3% discount to NAV, offers a $0.14 monthly distribution, and maintains a diversified portfolio with 613 holdings.
  • Long-term performance remains solid, but leverage and macro risks like tariffs and inflation require careful consideration for investors.

Woman putting coin in the jar with plant

baona

INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund's investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on dividends and income. In making stock selections, the

This article was written by

Gabelli Funds
26 Followers
GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a well-known diversified asset manager and financial services company. The company's investment services are primarily offered through its subsidiary GAMCO Asset Managment Inc, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the Company's role as advisor to a family of Mutual Funds. Note: This account is not managed or monitored by GAMCO Investors, and any messages sent via Seeking Alpha will not receive a response. For inquiries or communication, please use GAMCO Investors' official channels.

Recommended For You

About GDV Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on GDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GDV
--
GAMI
--
XGDVX
--
GDV.PR.H
--
GDV.PR.K
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News