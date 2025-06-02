Sorry JEPQ, GPIQ Is The New King Of Nasdaq 100 Income ETFs

Jack Bowman
Investing Group
(18min)

Summary

  • A few months ago, I asked, "Is GPIQ better than JEPQ?" These are both prolific Nasdaq 100 covered call funds.
  • At the time, I concluded that they were too similar for the differences to matter, but I was wrong about that. April's crash and recovery saw a massive gap form.
  • This was largely caused by the differences in the two funds, which hadn't manifested so prominently in my last article.
  • I've changed my mind, and have concluded that GPIQ is likely a better position than JEPQ for investors interested in a Nasdaq 100 covered call strategy.
  • The article also discusses differences in the tax situation, which could be very important to some investors.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Sungarden Investors Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Cute puppy dog border collie holding gold champion trophy cup in mouth isolated on white background. Winner champion funny dog. Victory first place of competition. Winning or success concept

Iuliia Zavalishina

Introduction

I write about covered call funds a lot on Seeking Alpha, and in my writing, I end being shown a lot of different competing strategies, and even funds from multiple issuers that have the same exact strategy as each other. The derivative income

———

SUNGARDEN'S INVESTING GROUP AT SEEKING ALPHA

By Rob Isbitts, Jack Bowman and Kenio Fontes

Would our club help you?

If you agree with most of these below, there's a good chance it can.

  1. When my portfolio loses 10%, I'm upset
  2. I prefer straight talk to fancy investing jargon
  3. I want to learn how to better manage risk
  4. I prefer to understand a process than just receive "talking points"
  5. I want to capitalize on changing markets
  6. Most investing services are more hype than help
  7. I'm less confident in bear markets than in bull markets
  8. I know there's a lot more to learn

This article was written by

Jack Bowman
5.25K Followers

John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management.

He is a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club on Seeking Alpha, where he, alongside leader Rob Isbitts, teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Jack applies the crossover of his skills as a former teacher and current investment advisor to the group, co-hosting weekly live sessions where he discusses his thoughts on the market, ongoing trades made by the group, and the way we approach investing. He believes that investors already have all the tools to manage their portfolios with far less risk, but the use of these tools is rarely taught.

"History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of JEPQ, JEPI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I intend to initiate a beneficial long position in GPIQ within 72 hours of the publication of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GPIQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on GPIQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPQ
--
GPIQ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News