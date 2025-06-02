Liquidity Services: Building Growth, Defying Downturns

Ezequiel Szyrko
20 Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • The company has grown very strongly over the last 12 months, and has good prospects for the future.
  • The sell-off maybe has been justified. Also, insiders have been selling. But the current valuation is starting to look appealing.
  • The company has an outstanding and countercyclical business model that allows it to withstand recessions.
  • Since it's a circular economy, the new shifts in society are tailwinds for Liquidity Services.

Worker with forklift moving boxes

Jupiterimages/Stockbyte via Getty Images

Thesis

I rate Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) as a "Buy" with a target price of $30 for the next 12 months, which means an implied upside of around 32%.

The key aspects of the thesis

This article was written by

Ezequiel Szyrko
20 Followers
My investing approaches are GARP, Value, and Growth. I closely follow insider buying and buybacks. Also, I pay attention to some technical analysis tools, such as Elliott Wave, EMA crossovers, and chart patterns.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in LQDT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LQDT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LQDT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LQDT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News