If there's a recession brewing in the macro, Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) wouldn't know it. The used-car dealer, best known for its towering "vending machines" that deliver cars to buyers, has taken advantage of macro crosswinds over the past several years to become one
Carvana: Hitting Record After Record, Proving Its Growth Runway
Summary
- Carvana continues to outperform the industry, growing retail sales units by 46% compared to a -2% average for other auto dealers.
- Profitability is surging, with adjusted EBITDA margins roughly double industry averages, driven by efficient operations and higher gross profit per unit.
- The company hit record unit sales in Q1 and is expecting yet another record in the current Q2.
- Risks include rising valuation multiples, the possibility that pull-forward in demand is driving some of the current sales strength, and a potential cooldown in financing deals.
