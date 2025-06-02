For long-term investors, one of the most attractive investing options is the retail sector – especially those that pay consistent dividends. One doesn’t need to look too far into the past to see that many ‘Bricks and Mortar’ businesses are on the verge of
Kohl's Q1 2025: A Meltdown In Slow Motion
Summary
- Kohl's Corporation faces declining relevance and sales as e-commerce competitors erode its market share.
- Financials reveal persistent revenue and net income declines, inventory build-up, and unimpressive operational improvements, signaling deeper issues.
- While the Sephora partnership and new interim CEO offer hope, I see no compelling reason to invest without a fundamental business shift.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.