SSR Mining: The Recovery Is Priced In

Acorn Accumulator Analytics
138 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • I rate SSR Mining as a Hold due to fair valuation and ongoing risks from the Çöpler incident, despite recent share price recovery.
  • Çöpler's closure has significantly impacted gold output and introduces uncertainty, with potential for further financial and reputational repercussions.
  • While Puna mine's silver output is strong, Marigold and Seabee face rising costs and declining production, limiting margin expansion despite higher metal prices.
  • The Cripple Creek & Victor acquisition offers upside if gold prices stay high, but I prefer to await the updated technical report before reassessing SSRM's long-term case.

Precious metals

claffra

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) is a Canadian based, geographically diversified miner - with exposure to gold, silver, lead, and zinc.

Despite a solid bounce back in its stock price after the tragic Çöpler incident, I believe SSRM is, frankly, fairly valued at

This article was written by

Acorn Accumulator Analytics
138 Followers
I work on the buy-side in Fixed Income. In my spare time, I'm out here seeking alpha. When it comes to my investment outlook...I'm here to remind you to "Always Protect Your Nuts!" I have a special interest in the Mining and Real Estate sectors.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SSRM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SSRM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SSRM
--
SSRM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News