The Market Will Declare Itself Soon: Lower Before Higher? (Technical Analysis)

The Momentum Weekly
3.02K Followers
(14min)

Summary

  • The market is consolidating in a congestion zone, with technicals suggesting a likely bullish breakout if macro risks remain contained.
  • The biggest near-term risk is unpredictable Trump tariff actions, especially after the "TACO" narrative and recent court ruling.
  • Gold (GLD) and mid-cap growth (IWP) show strong technical setups; the crypto sector needs to digest recent froth before the next move.
  • Key stocks to watch: PLTR breaking out, HOOD and NUTX have compelling setups, while CRWD is a hold for post-earnings clarity.

Woman trading stock with mobile app in front of stock exchange screen.

Guido Mieth

Market Analysis - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:QQQ)

I wrote last week that the market was behaving in line with expectations and building power for its next move. While there has been some nuance, this week has on balance been more of

Let's take a look at the charts....

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BITCOIN, CRWV, AEVA, MVST, PLTR, CRWD, TMDX, PAY, OKLO, HIMS, PRCH, HOOD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

