Toronto-Dominion: Quality Bank, Uninspiring Upside
Summary
- TD Bank has rebounded strongly in 2025, but its valuation now looks stretched compared to peers, limiting further upside.
- Asset caps, ongoing restructuring, and a weakening Canadian economy constrain TD’s near- and medium-term growth prospects.
- RBC offers higher ROE and better earnings quality, making it a more attractive alternative in the current environment.
- While TD remains a core long-term holding, we rate it Hold due to limited upside and more compelling opportunities elsewhere.
