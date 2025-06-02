Recession Avoided, For Now

Jack Bowman
Summary

  • Q1 2025 GDP fears were overblown; negative projections were skewed by import data and pessimistic survey sentiment, not underlying economic weakness.
  • Regional Fed nowcasts diverged due to differing import assumptions, highlighting the need to consider multiple data sources for a balanced economic outlook.
  • Front-loading due to tariff fears has subsided, and both Atlanta and New York Fed nowcasts now project positive Q2 2025 GDP growth.
  • I believe the worst is over for recession risk, but remain cautious, staying "less long" in the market and watching for new data or tariff developments.
Piggy banks about to fall off shelf

PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

I wrote "Recession Fears are Overblown" back in late March, at a time before the Q1 2025 GDP report was released. Projections for that quarter's GDP were very bad — now that we're past it, I can

Jack Bowman
John "Jack" Bowman is a registered investment advisor, economics educator, research analyst, and commentator from Southern California. He mostly covers macroeconomics, income-focused investments, derivatives, alternatives, and portfolio management.

He is a contributing analyst for the Sungarden Investors Club on Seeking Alpha, where he, alongside leader Rob Isbitts, teach investors how to make better portfolio decisions, focusing on risk management, and total return investing. Jack applies the crossover of his skills as a former teacher and current investment advisor to the group, co-hosting weekly live sessions where he discusses his thoughts on the market, ongoing trades made by the group, and the way we approach investing. He believes that investors already have all the tools to manage their portfolios with far less risk, but the use of these tools is rarely taught.

"History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny

