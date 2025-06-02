McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) is facing immediate pressure (investor caution wise) over the already sensitive discretionary spending cuts. While I always look at MCD as a defensive play in the retail segment, the macro headwinds are a risk that could impact upside potential for
McDonald's Defensive Positioning And Future Drivers
Summary
- McDonald's remains a defensive play, outperforming premium discretionary peers and holding up well versus other retail defensives during downturns.
- Current macro headwinds, including weaker consumer spending and US same-store sales softness, are cyclical, not structural threats to MCD's business.
- Long-term growth is underpinned by digital innovation, Gen Z engagement, menu evolution and automation, with global diversification mitigating tariff and geopolitical risks.
- Despite a relatively high valuation for the environment, I recommend a Buy for MCD based on its resilience and fundamentals, with a strategy to accumulate on market dips.
