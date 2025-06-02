Why China Is Still Losing The Trade War

In early May, we discussed why China may be "losing" the trade war and why it was so imperative for the Chinese Communist Party "CCP" government to make a constructive and sustainable, long-term trade deal with the U.S.
So, just when
Are You Getting The Returns You Want?
- Invest alongside the Financial Prophet's All-Weather Portfolio (2024 69% return) and achieve optimal results in any market.
- The Daily Prophet Report provides crucial information before the opening bell rings each morning.
- Implement my Covered Call Dividend Plan and earn 50% on some of your investments.
All-Weather Portfolio vs. The S&P 500
Join The Financial Prophet And Become A Better Investor!
Don't Hesitate! Take advantage of the 2-week free trial and receive this limited-time 20% discount with your subscription. Sign up now and start beating the market today!