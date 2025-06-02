Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Quantryon Capital as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.

My investing journey began at 15, sparked by a deep curiosity for markets and shaped by my father's career in finance. What started as a fascination with Warren Buffett’s annual letters quickly evolved into a full-time passion for value investing, mental models, and understanding how great businesses create long-term value. I’ve spent years independently studying financial statements, building DCF models, and analyzing companies through both fundamental and behavioral lenses. While I’m still early in my professional path, I’ve been immersed in the world of investing for nearly a decade. From dissecting shareholder letters to reverse-engineering business strategies, I’ve developed a disciplined, fundamentals-first approach grounded in long-term thinking. I focus on identifying mispriced quality companies and understanding what makes certain business models resilient across cycles. I write on Seeking Alpha to share insights, test ideas in public, and contribute to a community of investors who value clear thinking over hype. My goal is to provide thoughtful, research-backed commentary, whether on under-the-radar compounders, Growth/GARP stocks, or misunderstood tech platforms. Above all, I invest with conviction, patience, and a relentless drive to keep learning.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.