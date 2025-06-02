Unlike recent years, there hasn’t been much difference between US growth and US value stocks. The two styles are essentially flat year to date, with the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) posting a modest gain, dividends included, in 2025. Where
SPYV: US Value Continues To Coil, Spotting Clues On The Chart
Summary
- US growth and value stocks are flat in 2025, but large caps outperform small caps while foreign equities surge.
- I reiterate a buy rating on SPYV, citing its reasonable valuation, attractive yield, and growing assets despite recent underperformance.
- SPYV offers exposure to undervalued large-cap US stocks, with a sector tilt away from mega-cap tech toward energy and defensive names.
- With bullish seasonality approaching in July and technicals near key resistance, I believe SPYV is a sound choice for value-focused investors.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.