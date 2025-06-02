UnitedHealth: Profit Margin And Valuation Collapse May Only Be Starting
Summary
- UnitedHealth faces structural margin compression, wage inflation, and regulatory headwinds, eroding its historical defensive premium and compounding downside risk.
- Optum Health's strong revenue growth is masking margin erosion, with labor intensity and fixed costs undermining the platform-like scalability narrative.
- Medicare Advantage faces multi-year pressure from rate cuts, RADV clawbacks, and coding scrutiny, threatening margins and increasing compliance costs.
- At 14x forward FCF, UNH shares look overvalued; my valuation model suggests fair value is $255—Sell unless organic leverage and margins recover.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Not financial advice
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.