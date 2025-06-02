Just like for silver, every major gold rally since 1971 has been during a time of US dollar decline (i.e., US Dollar Index decline - that is, the US dollar as measured against a basket of major currencies).
Gold And The U.S. Dollar Are Moving Similar To The '70s Gold Bull Market (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Just like for silver, every major gold rally since 1971 has been during a time of US dollar decline.
- The gold bull market of the '70s started after the 1966 Dow/Gold top, whereas the current bull market started just after the 1999 Dow/Gold top.
- The big question is whether the December 2024 Dow peak is actually the peak that will hold?
Hubert Moolman is a precious metals newsletter author specializing in fractal chart analysis and monetary fundamentals (especially gold and silver).