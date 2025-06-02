Gold And The U.S. Dollar Are Moving Similar To The '70s Gold Bull Market (Technical Analysis)

Jun. 02, 2025 2:38 PM ET
Hubert Moolman
1.13K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Just like for silver, every major gold rally since 1971 has been during a time of US dollar decline.
  • The gold bull market of the '70s started after the 1966 Dow/Gold top, whereas the current bull market started just after the 1999 Dow/Gold top.
  • The big question is whether the December 2024 Dow peak is actually the peak that will hold?

Golden dollar signs rain down against a light blue background at a financial-themed event

adventtr/iStock via Getty Images

Just like for silver, every major gold rally since 1971 has been during a time of US dollar decline (i.e., US Dollar Index decline - that is, the US dollar as measured against a basket of major currencies).

This article was written by

Hubert Moolman
1.13K Followers
Hubert Moolman is a precious metals newsletter author specializing in fractal chart analysis and monetary fundamentals (especially gold and silver).

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News