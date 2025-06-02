Court Ruling Upends U.S. Trade Strategy: What's Next For Markets?

The U.S. Court of International Trade has ruled that the Trump administration overstepped its authority by using emergency powers to impose tariffs. Gennadiy Goldberg, Head of U.S. Rates Strategy at TD Securities, discusses the implications for trade policy, interest rates, and the markets.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - The US Court of International Trade has ruled that the Trump administration overstepped its authority by using emergency powers to impose tariffs, a decision with major implications for trade policy, inflation, and interest rates. Joining us now for a look at those implications, Gennadiy Goldberg, head of US rates strategy at TD Securities. Gennadiy, thanks so much for taking the time. Let's start with that big headline so people can understand it. What exactly did the US Court of International Trade rule on, and why is it significant?

Gennadiy Goldberg - Yeah. Thanks for having me, Greg. The court basically struck down President Trump's ability to use the International Emergency Powers Act, IEEPA for short, to implement that 10% barrier across the board. That kind of throws a wrench into the administration's trade policy. They were using not just that policy, but many, many others.

So what we view this as is just injecting even more uncertainty into what was already an uncertain process. I view this very much as kind of being in the eye of the hurricane. I think a lot of investors were hoping that kind of de-escalation that we saw with China a couple of weeks back was the start of a period of calm. I think this reminds you that very much, this is a live process, and it's going to take some time to resolve.

Greg Bonnell - A live process, that also means that the administration has 10 days to respond. What are the most likely paths forward