I recently wrote a bullish article on UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), and shortly after it was published, there were some major new developments which included a Wall Street Journal article that said UnitedHealth Group was being investigated by
UnitedHealth Group: History Shows Buying During Negative Headlines Can Pay Off
Summary
- Recent DOJ investigation headlines have triggered panic selling in UnitedHealth Group, but history shows such events often create compelling long-term buying opportunities.
- Significant insider buying by the CEO and CFO signals strong confidence in the company's future, especially given their deep knowledge and vested interests.
- UnitedHealth operates in a recession-resistant, tariff-proof industry, and its sharp stock drop presents an extraordinary value opportunity for patient, cautious investors.
- While further negative headlines and volatility are possible, I recommend gradual, dollar-cost-averaged buying rather than panic selling, keeping position sizes modest.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of UNH either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.