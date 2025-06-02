TPYP: Comparatively Low Yield, Low Oil Prices Could Weigh On Performance

Power Hedge
Investing Group Leader
(23min)

Summary

  • TPYP offers diversified midstream exposure with lower risk due to no leverage, but its yield lags peers because of limited MLP allocation.
  • The fund has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past five years, but its total return since inception remains modest versus the index.
  • Current energy market weakness and oversupply may limit near-term growth for midstream companies, potentially pressuring equity prices.
  • TPYP’s low 0.40% expense ratio is attractive, but income-seeking investors may prefer higher-yielding alternatives in the midstream ETF space.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Energy Profits in Dividends. Learn More »

Natural Gas Valve Equipment

twilightproductions

The Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSE:TPYP) is a passively managed exchange-traded fund that is designed to track the performance of the Tortoise North American Pipeline Index. This is a somewhat underfollowed exchange-traded fund that tracks the midstream

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!

We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!


This article was written by

Power Hedge
15.64K Followers

Power Hedge has been covering both traditional and renewable energy since 2010. He targets primarily international companies of all sizes that hold a competitive advantage and pay dividends with strong yields.

He is the leader of the investing group Energy Profits in Dividends where he focuses on generating income through energy stocks and CEFs while managing risk through options. He also provides micro and macro-analysis of both domestic and international energy companie. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPLX, SPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was originally published to Energy Profits in Dividends midday on June 2, 2025. Subscribers to the service have had since that time to act on it.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TPYP ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on TPYP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TPYP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News