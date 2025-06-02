Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), aka ABInBev, is a massive international beer brewer. The company sells a portfolio of nearly 500 brands, including well-known names such as Budweiser, Corona Extra, Stella Artois, Bud Light, and many others. On top of alcoholic beers, ABInBev sells non-alcoholic beers and
Anheuser-Busch: U.S. Sales Improve, But Emerging Markets Remain Critical
Summary
- Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV's historical U.S. performance has been weak, pressured by market trends, competition, and weak beer category growth. The U.S. market share performance is now showing more encouraging signs.
- Emerging markets remain critical for Anheuser-Busch. The company's performance has been stronger internationally, and the beer category's growth outlook remains much better in emerging markets.
- Based on a stable future performance, BUD stock is valued with a fair margin of safety. I estimate a fair value of $82.4.
