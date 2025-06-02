Coherent (NYSE:COHR) is moving into a position of strength as management focuses the organization on growth markets while sunsetting non-core assets. With capital investments for data center capacity expected to continue to expand throughout
Coherent Sees Growth In The Data Center Market; Exits Non-Core Businesses
Summary
- I recommend COHR as a BUY with a $105 price target, driven by robust data center and AI infrastructure growth.
- Coherent is focusing on high-growth markets, expanding indium phosphide capacity, and sunsetting non-core assets to optimize its portfolio.
- Strong financial discipline is evident with debt reduction, inventory management, and restructuring, positioning Coherent for margin expansion.
- Coherent may face an indirect impact from tariffs, particularly in the OLED market, but Coherent’s global footprint should mitigate direct exposure.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.