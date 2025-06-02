I rate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) a Buy, for income-focused investors interested in real estate investment trusts (REITs). Ladder is an investment grade rated commercial real estate finance company involved in loans, securities, and real estate. It’s a hybrid between
Ladder Capital: Buy This Investment-Grade REIT For Income
Summary
- Ladder Capital Corp is an investment grade commercial real estate mortgage REIT, ideal for income investors.
- LADR pays a quarterly dividend that is stable, consistent, and ideal for income investors.
- Key metrics are smart, where debt is moderate and dividend coverage is strong. The insiders own 11% of the company shares.
- In this article, I highlight the benefits of buying this hybrid REIT which can be compared to Starwood Properties.
