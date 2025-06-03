We published on the office sector two years ago and, following an over 50% pullback between March 2022 and May 2023, contemplated a potential bottom for public office REITs. The bottom arrived several months later (Figure
Public REITs Are Positioned For Trophy Office Upside
Summary
- Office buildings are experiencing accelerating bifurcation; quality assets in strong markets are outperforming as obsolete buildings face decline or conversion.
- We capitalized on deeply discounted valuations in 2023-24, notably with HIW, which delivered a +43% total return in 2024.
- Current leasing momentum, generationally low supply, and return-to-office trends support positive earnings growth for high-quality office REITs.
- We have increased exposure to office, focusing on Sunbelt and select coastal markets, while remaining underweight to the West Coast.
