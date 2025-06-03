Stocks centimetered higher Monday, undeterred by feeble factory data, a fresh outbreak of metals-based mischief - the last frontier of tariffs not yet tossed by the courts - and the usual pantomime between Washington and Beijing. When the bell rang, investors gave the day a reluctant
'No More Mr. Nice Guy' Meets 'Still No Mr. Progress'
Summary
- Stocks centimetered higher Monday, undeterred by feeble factory data, a fresh outbreak of metals-based mischief, and the usual pantomime between Washington and Beijing.
- The S&P extended last week’s gains, which capped May as the market’s best month since 1997.
- Today’s modest climb came despite fresh frictions in the Trump-Xi trade series.
