'No More Mr. Nice Guy' Meets 'Still No Mr. Progress'

Jun. 02, 2025 10:35 PM ETNASDAQ 100-Index (NDX), DJI, SP600, SP400, SP500, SPX, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Jason Kelly
1.14K Followers
(5min)

Summary

  • Stocks centimetered higher Monday, undeterred by feeble factory data, a fresh outbreak of metals-based mischief, and the usual pantomime between Washington and Beijing.
  • The S&P extended last week’s gains, which capped May as the market’s best month since 1997.
  • Today’s modest climb came despite fresh frictions in the Trump-Xi trade series.

Financial, stock exchange charts at digital display

sankai

Stocks centimetered higher Monday, undeterred by feeble factory data, a fresh outbreak of metals-based mischief - the last frontier of tariffs not yet tossed by the courts - and the usual pantomime between Washington and Beijing. When the bell rang, investors gave the day a reluctant

This article was written by

Jason Kelly
1.14K Followers
The Kelly Letter rebalances to a growth target every quarter—no forecasting. This automated system beat the S&P 500 both pre- and post-pandemic. Its recovery from the March 2020 Covid crash made a fortune for subscribers. See the current performance chart at https://jasonkelly.com/

Recommended For You

About NDX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NDX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP400
--
SP500
--
SP600
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News